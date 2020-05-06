Energy efficiency schemes led to savings of around ₹90,000 crore: PWC report

The implementation of energy efficiency schemes has led to savings worth about ₹90,000 crore in the FY19, according to official estimates. These numbers are based on a report titled Impact of energy efficiency measures for the year 2018-2019 by PWC Limited, who was engaged by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE).

This study estimates that various energy efficiency measures have translated into savings worth ₹89,122 crore (approximately) against last year’s (2017-2018) savings of ₹53,627 crore. These efforts have also contributed in reducing 151.74 million tonnes (MT) of CO2 emissions, whereas last year the emissions were lower by 108 MT of CO2.

Releasing the data through video conference, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, said: “We have pledged in COP-21 that we will bring down energy intensity of economy by 33 to 35 per cent compared to 2005 levels by 2030. Now, with our energy efficiency initiatives, we have already reduced the energy intensity of our economy by 20 per cent compared to 2005 levels, which is a very good performance indeed.”

The findings of the report reflect that implementation of the schemes have led to total electricity savings of about 113.16 billion units in 2018-2019, which is 9.39 per cent of the net electricity consumption. Energy savings (electrical + thermal), achieved in the energy consuming sectors (or Demand Side sectors) is to the tune of 16.54 Mtoe (million tonne of oil equivalent), which is 2.84 per cent of the net total energy consumption (approximately 581.60 Mtoe) in 2018-2019, an official statement said.