Energy efficiency schemes led to savings of around ₹90,000 crore: PWC report

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
The implementation of energy efficiency schemes has led to savings worth about ₹90,000 crore in the FY19, according to official estimates. These numbers are based on a report titled Impact of energy efficiency measures for the year 2018-2019 by PWC Limited, who was engaged by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE).
This study estimates that various energy efficiency measures have translated into savings worth ₹89,122 crore (approximately) against last year’s (2017-2018) savings of ₹53,627 crore. These efforts have also contributed in reducing 151.74 million tonnes (MT) of CO2 emissions, whereas last year the emissions were lower by 108 MT of CO2.
Releasing the data through video conference, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, said: “We have pledged in COP-21 that we will bring down energy intensity of economy by 33 to 35 per cent compared to 2005 levels by 2030. Now, with our energy efficiency initiatives, we have already reduced the energy intensity of our economy by 20 per cent compared to 2005 levels, which is a very good performance indeed.”
The findings of the report reflect that implementation of the schemes have led to total electricity savings of about 113.16 billion units in 2018-2019, which is 9.39 per cent of the net electricity consumption. Energy savings (electrical + thermal), achieved in the energy consuming sectors (or Demand Side sectors) is to the tune of 16.54 Mtoe (million tonne of oil equivalent), which is 2.84 per cent of the net total energy consumption (approximately 581.60 Mtoe) in 2018-2019, an official statement said.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...