Essar-run Stanlow Terminals to invest in developing biofuels storage hub

Essar Group-run Stanlow Terminals Ltd (STL) said on Monday it will invest an undisclosed sum in developing the United Kingdom’s largest biofuels storage hub located in the Northwest of England.

The “major investment” will be a key pillar in Stanlow Terminals’ strategic objective to become the UK’s largest bulk liquid storage and energy infrastructure solutions provider. It will deliver 300,000 cubic metres of capacity to support customers in delivering the UK’s net zero transition goals.

The new facilities at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex and Tranmere Terminal, located within the Port of Liverpool, will allow customers to store, blend and distribute bio-fuels suitable for use in the energy transition as drop-in replacement transport fuels for road, aviation and marine.

Stanlow Terminals is the largest independent bulk liquid storage business in the UK, with 3 million cubic metres of capacity. Located on the Mersey Estuary within the Port of Liverpool, the port has eight jetties and deep-water facilities, offering flexible and efficient import and export of bulk liquids, the company said in a statement.

Stanlow Terminals already provides biofuels storage capacity for customers through dedicated supply and delivery infrastructure. This new customer led investment will support the growth initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) linked to Fulcrum’s Northpoint project, sustainable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and will include waste-based feedstock import facilities, blending and capacity expansion for existing bio-ethanol and bio-methanol.

The market for energy from renewable sources in the UK is expanding rapidly, driven by legislative obligations to encourage lower carbon fuels.

Additional storage investment opportunities for low carbon energy products, such as e-fuels, bio-LPG, bio-methane, hydrogen and ammonia are all progressing through feasibility studies.

These investments reflect the growing demand from partners and customers who are seeking storage facilities and expertise in future fuels handling, as businesses across the economy look to decarbonise and operate in a more sustainable way, the company said.

Earlier this year, Stanlow Terminals joined forces with parent company Essar and Fulcrum BioEnergy to develop a storage facility at Stanlow for sustainable aviation fuel manufactured from non-recyclable household waste. The project will support the aviation industry’s continued reduction of carbon emissions and will support the UK’s drive towards becoming a net-zero economy.

Stanlow Terminals is also supporting the UK’s hydrogen economy and the HyNet Northwest project by developing storage and distribution facilities that will be required to provide a multi-modal hydrogen and carbon dioxide transport hub.