Etihad Airways Engineering, a leading aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions provider, has partnered with the Chennai-based Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ramco’s integrated Aviation Suite will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, offering the organisation a single source of information with real-time visibility. In addition, Ramco’s digital tools such as Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, dashboards and integrated customer portals, will seamlessly digitise Etihad Airways Engineering’s operations, enhance process efficiencies and help them go paperless, says a release.