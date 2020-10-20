Etrio unveils electric three-wheeler Touro

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of electric three-wheeler range ‘Touro’.
Catering to the cargo segment, the Touro, in variants Max and Mini, will be focussed on intracity logistics, especially last-mile delivery applications. The passenger variants of the three-wheelers will be rolled out soon. The company had raised $3 million last month to facilitate these launches.
Also read: Etrio raises $3 mn in Series A funding
‘Touro’ is derived from the Portuguese word ‘toro’, which means ‘bull’. A company release said the design philosophy emulates the attributes of a bull — strong, stable and powerful.
The entire Touro family is going to be completely localised, making it eligible for Central and State government subsidy, it added.
Deepak MV, co-founder and CEO, Etrio, said: “With the launch of Touro, we now have added new electric vehicles to our portfolio of retrofitted products. We are on a mission to electrify intracity logistics and bring the widest range of electric vehicles tailor-made for this segment.”
Also read: Etrio ventures into e-bicycles space with iSwitch, Ashva
While the primary focus remains on vehicles with advanced lithium-ion battery technology, Etrio also has a certified product range with lead-acid.
Etrio is working closely with B2B customers such as LetsTransport, Amazon, BigBasket and Ikea for product customisation. The product does not have a fixed price — it varies basis battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity and number of desired kilometres to be run daily.
The company has a production capacity of 500 units per month and is looking to rapidly scale up the deployment of Touro across the country through a mix of outright sales and leasing models. The lease will be offered for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract.
Currently, Touro is undergoing pilot runs at e-commerce logistics companies in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. It is set to expand its footprint across the country in the coming months.
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
I am a retired government servant with a monthly pension of ₹80,000. I have a daughter (15 years of age). I ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...