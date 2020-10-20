Logistics

Etrio unveils electric three-wheeler Touro

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Launches variants for intracity cargo logistics

Etrio, an electric vehicle start-up, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of electric three-wheeler range ‘Touro’.

Catering to the cargo segment, the Touro, in variants Max and Mini, will be focussed on intracity logistics, especially last-mile delivery applications. The passenger variants of the three-wheelers will be rolled out soon. The company had raised $3 million last month to facilitate these launches.

‘Touro’ is derived from the Portuguese word ‘toro’, which means ‘bull’. A company release said the design philosophy emulates the attributes of a bull — strong, stable and powerful.

The entire Touro family is going to be completely localised, making it eligible for Central and State government subsidy, it added.

Deepak MV, co-founder and CEO, Etrio, said: “With the launch of Touro, we now have added new electric vehicles to our portfolio of retrofitted products. We are on a mission to electrify intracity logistics and bring the widest range of electric vehicles tailor-made for this segment.”

While the primary focus remains on vehicles with advanced lithium-ion battery technology, Etrio also has a certified product range with lead-acid.

No fixed price

Etrio is working closely with B2B customers such as LetsTransport, Amazon, BigBasket and Ikea for product customisation. The product does not have a fixed price — it varies basis battery chemistry, payload required, cubic capacity and number of desired kilometres to be run daily.

The company has a production capacity of 500 units per month and is looking to rapidly scale up the deployment of Touro across the country through a mix of outright sales and leasing models. The lease will be offered for orders of over 50 units over a three-year contract.

Currently, Touro is undergoing pilot runs at e-commerce logistics companies in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. It is set to expand its footprint across the country in the coming months.

Published on October 20, 2020
