Causis E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass transit company and part of the CAUSIS Group, London, has bagged the mandate from Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC). EuraBus, a berlin-based e-bus, a product of Causis E- Mobility will be seen plying e-buses on the Kalyan- Dombivli municipal areas and nearby regions.

Causis E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintenance per km basis, 107 fully-built 9 metre, midi, pure electric AC/non-AC buses with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on a wet lease model basis for twelve years.

Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO, Causis E-Mobility, said, “We are happy to partner with KDMT in its efforts to provide mass transport sustainable e-mobility solutions. With the prices of fuel touching the limits of the sky and the ill effects the environment is facing, we are extremely happy that our buses will contribute highly in controlling the hazardous emissions and contribute create a net zero emission environment through our environment- friendly electric bus, which also gives the travelers a comfortable and premium travel experience”.

Dipak D. Sawant, General Manager (Transport), KDMT said, “We are extremely glad and are looking forward to this partnership with Causis E-Mobility. This partnership is in favor of the masses and the environment as this is a economical alternative to the passengers and net zero emission through electric buses will help contribute highly towards the environment.”