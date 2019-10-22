Europe expects to take longer than US to decide on Boeing 737 Max’s return

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
Europe’s top aviation regulator expects to take longer to get Boeing’s 737 Max back into service than the projected timeline being taken by the US, which would likely push the grounded planes return into next year on the continent.
European Aviation Safety Agency chief Patrick Ky last week met with officials from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to say that the EASA decision will follow FAA’s, according to a person familiar with the talks. The person wasn’t authorized to speak about the meeting and asked not to be named.
Ky has made several statements in recent months indicating that Europe would likely trail the US on the review of Boeing’s best-selling plane, though the tenor of his comments has ranged from optimism that it would closely mirror the FAA to indications it could take much longer.
He told Reuters that the his agency may follow the FAA by a couple of weeks and said any delay would be due mostly to process or administrative technicalities. The EASA did not immediately respond to messages left after business hours.
“The FAA’s first priority is safety, and we have set no time frame for when the work will be completed,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “Each government will make its own decision to return the aircraft to service based on a thorough safety assessment.”
Boeing’s projections earlier this year that fixes it is designing for the plane — involved in two fatal crashes, off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia, that killed 346 people — would be completed by early in the fourth quarter have gradually slipped.
While the timing remains fluid, the completion of the work and the FAAs approval could be at the end of this year, or later if any glitches arise, said the person familiar with the process.
Boeing is altering a system that helped lead to the two crashes and is reworking the planes flight computer systems to make them more redundant following FAAs safety review.
“We are committed to continuing to work closely with the FAA and global regulators on the safe return to service of the 737 Max,” Boeing said in an emailed statement on Monday night.
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains