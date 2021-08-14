European connectivity enhanced from CIAL with three flights a week in London-Kochi sector

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Kochi, August 14 Bringing cheers to the expat community and tourists during the pandemic, Cochin International Airport Ltd has succeeded to enhance Europe connectivity.
Now CIAL schedules three flights from London a week. Air India will operate services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday in the LHR-COK-LHR sector from August 22.
As per the current schedule, Air India operates one LHR-COK-LHR service this week. The AI 150/149 arrives in Kochi on Wednesday, August 18, 0345 HRS and departs at 0550 HRS LT. Two more services have been enlisted from August 22, making the total weekly operation three in this sector.
CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the updated schedule will stimulate the aviation as well as tourism sectors in the time of distress. "CIAL is delighted to host 3 flights from London a week. This is the highest number of flight services that have been scheduled in this sector in the history of the airport. It gives a shot in the arm for the efforts taken by the Government to establish frequent connectivity to Europe ", he said.
The new timetable schedules the operation of flights in the sector on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. AI 150/149 arrives in COK at 0300 and departs to Heathrow at 1320. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the arr/dep operations are scheduled at 0345/1320. The flight will take 10 hrs.
CIAL has waived parking and landing fees to the airlines operating in the European sector as part of its persistent effort to improve global connectivity.
India currently belongs to the UK Government’s amber list. Entering the UK from places on the amber list requires three Covid-19 tests — the first, at least three days prior to departure; the second, on the day of arrival or before Day 2; and the third, on or after Day 8. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory.
For UK nationals who are fully vaccinated, neither quarantine nor the Day 8 test is required. People who have been fully vaccinated in the United States or many European countries will not need to quarantine when they arrive in England or take the Day 8 test.
