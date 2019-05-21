Evaluating Jet Airways opportunity: Hinduja Group

Diversified Hinduja Group is evaluating the opportunity to invest in Jet Airways, which has been grounded for more than a month now.

Lenders to the full service carrier, which temporarily shuttered operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors.

While the SBI-led lenders’ consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already awarded the carrier’s slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.

“Hinduja Group is evaluating the Jet Airways opportunity,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group has interests in automotive, information technology, infrastructure project, power, real estate, healthcare and other areas. It employs more than 1,50,000 people, according to its website.