Expansion of Mangaluru airport runway not feasible: Hardeep Puri

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said that expansion of the runway at the Mangaluru airport is not feasible.

Replying to queries by Nalin Kumar Kateel, BY Raghavendra and DK Suresh in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge), said that the runway expansion at Mangaluru is not possible due to huge land fillings, high cost and operational challenges.

The Ministry had received a proposal from the local MLA to construct a new runway at the Mangaluru airport for wide-bodied aircraft. The local MLA had said the existing runway could be used for smaller aircraft, he said.

“The proposal was not found feasible owing to ‘dependent operation’ of the proposed new runway on the existing runway, rehabilitation of the project-affected parties, and the high cost of construction. It was found that despite these interventions the runway capacity would be enhanced marginally only,” he said in the reply.

It may be mentioned that the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been urging the government to extend the runaway length of the Mangaluru International Airport from the present 2,450 metres to 3,050 metres.

To another question, the Minister said an Air India Express aircraft from Dubai to Mangaluru had had a runway overrun issue during landing in Mangaluru on June 30. This has been classified as a serious incident by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The incident is being investigated, he said.