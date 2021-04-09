Exports from Indore SEZ jump 24.5% to ₹11,944 cr in 2020-21

Soaring demand, especially of medicine, amid the global coronavirus outbreak pushed up the exports from the Indore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by around 24.5 per cent to nearly ₹11,944 crore in 2020-21, a commerce ministry official said.

The exports had stood at around ₹9,600 crore in 2019-20, the official of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

He added that the medicine accounted for a hefty 60 per cent in the exports at the close of the fiscal 2020-21.

The official said that the pharmaceutical companies' production remained unhindered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as it falls under essential services.

He added that pharmaceutical, packing, engineering, garment and food processing, among 67 units, are working in Indore SEZ.

Of these, 20 units are of pharmaceutical companies.

The zone is in the adjoining Dhar districts Pithampur Industrial area, which is spread over 1,100 hectares.