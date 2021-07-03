Farmers stir: Road developers to get ‘force majeure benefits’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The impact of the ongoing farmers agitation in certain parts of the country has been “considered as indirect political force majeure event” by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), allowing build-operate and transfer toll operators to claim relief as stipulated in the model concession agreement for projects post 2009.
For projects where clauses related to force majeure differ from the model concession agreement, respective clauses of project specific concession agreements shall prevail, the NHAI said in a July 2 policy circular on forceful stoppage of toll collection at toll plazas on national highways due to farmers stir on Delhi’s borders.
The model concession agreement defines indirect political event as “any civil commotion, boycott or political agitation which prevents collection of fee by the concessionaire for an aggregate period exceeding seven days in an accounting year.”
Also read: Apex Court upholds TN Land Acquisition Laws of 2019
A force majeure clause absolves firms from meeting their contractual commitments for reasons beyond their control. The relief available to concessionaires for indirect political force majeure event includes extension of concession period, calculating cost of force majeure such as interest payment on debt, and payment of operation and maintenance expenses.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...