Workers repairing a rail-road barrier made faulty connections to the signalling system thereby leading to one of the worst train accidents in India’s history at Balasore, in June earlier this year, the Commissioner of Railway Safety said in its report; indicating the probability of “human error”. The investigation however, does not probe in to the angle of a possible sabotage, Railway Ministry officials told businessline.

“Lapses at multiple levels in the S&T department were responsible for the accident,” the probe report mentions. S&T in Rail parlance stands for signalling and telecom.

The repair work was done off-line (called lockout/ tagout or LOTO) and “a lot of alterations” had to be done “which should not have been left to field supervisors”. The alterations were incorrect and hence did not serve the purpose too, the investigation found out.

The triple train collision, involving two passenger trains and a goods train, in Bahanaga Bazar station, in Odisha’s Balasore district, led to the death of 288 people and left several others injured last month.

‘Incorrect modification’

According to the report submitted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, workers in the absence of an “approved circuit diagram” (guidelines for repair of signals) led to incorrect modifications being done at the signalling circuit.

“The rear collision was due to the lapses in the signalling circuit alteration carried out... in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of electronic lifting barrier for level crossing at the station,” the report mentioned.

The “sabotage angle” is being looked into by the CBI and “was not in the scope of the probe” of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Rail Min officials said.

Procedural Lapses

The Commissioner of Railway Safety in his report went on to add, “There was no approved circuit diagram issued for execution of... replacement work (at the level crossing) which could prevent this mistake.”

The report indicts Railway officials, without naming any, and points out that there was “insignificant involvement at the officer level in the ELB modification work (electric lifting barrier) ” apart from non-supply of station-specific circuit diagram.

Indicating incorrect following of procedures, the probe findings state that Railways planned to re-use “pre-wired” location box (circuit) of electric lifting barriers at Balasore station (which was closed for some time) for replacement at Bahanaga Bazar station (where the collision actually took place).

Accordingly, the wirings and diagrams of the circuit box used in Balasore station was supplied to the signalling staff at Bahanaga Bazar to carry out repair work. The replacement was not suitable, the probe found out. “This was a wrong step that led to wrong wiring,” the report mentions.

Similar incident

The probe mentions that that there was a similar incident “of mismatch between the intended route set by signals and the actual route taken by the train” on May 16, at Bankranayabaz station in Kharagpur division (South Eastern Railway), on account of wrong wiring and cable fault.

“Had corrective measures been taken, after this incident, to address the issue of wrong-wiring, the accident at Bahanaga Bazar, near Balasore station would not have taken place,” it added.

The report advised Railways that initial response to such a disaster should be faster.

Suggestions made

Suggestions made in the report mentions that a drive should be launched to update the signal diagrams and other documents — lettering on circuits at site and so on.

Before taking up modification of the existing signalling circuits, functional tests of the existing circuits, under alteration, should be carried out to ensure that actual circuits are in accordance with the completion drawings.

“Any alteration to signalling circuits should be carried out with an approved circuit diagram, and in presence of an officer,” it said adding that a “separate team should be deployed for checking and testing of modified signalling circuits and functions before restoration/reconnection of the work”.