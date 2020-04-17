Ferrying no passengers, it was a quiet 167th birthday for Railways

Busy hands help fight the pandemic
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
The Indian Railways turned 167 on Thursday and, for the first time ever, its trains did not carry any passengers on its birthday and instead stood idle in the yards.
The Railway Ministry wished the Railways a happy birthday. “Today, 167 years ago, with the zeal of ‘never to stop’, the wheels of the first passenger train from Mumbai to Thane started rolling. For the first time, passenger services are stopped for your safety. Stay indoors & make the nation victorious,” it tweeted.
In 1974, Indians experienced life without trains for the first time. In May that year, due to a strike that lasted around three weeks, drivers, station masters, guards, track staff and many others went on a chakka jam, demanding fixed working hours for train drivers and an across-the-board pay hike.
“I remember that our leader George Fernandes had almost secured a deal with the then Railway Minister, but it fell through when it was taken to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi,” All India Railwaymen’s Federation General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who was an apprentice in the Railways at that time, told PTI.
“Fernandes was arrested in Lucknow. The workers went through a lot at that time. But those were days when angry workers refused to give in and took great risks to get their demands met,” he said.
However, just like this time, freight trains carrying essential supplies were run in 1974, too, and the unions agreed to let some passenger trains run on the trunk routes.
“Never ever in its history has there been such a long interruption of services. Not during the World Wars, not during the 1974 railway strike, or any other national calamity or natural disaster,” a Railway spokesperson said.
