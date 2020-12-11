Festival cheer drives automotive wholesale numbers in November

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Led by a good festival season, passenger car wholesales in the domestic market grew by around 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 2,85,367 units in November against 2,53,139 units in the corresponding month last year.
According to monthly data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger car segment grew by 10.50 per cent to 1,70,418 units during the month as against 1,54,223 units in November last year.
The wholesale of utility vehicle segment also grew by 17 per cent YoY to 1,03,525 units in November as compared with 88,361 units in the same month last year.
In the two-wheeler segment, while motorcycle sales grew by 15 per cent YoY to 10,26,705 units (against 8,93,538 units), scooter sales grew by 9 per cent YoY to 5,02,561 units (against 4,59,851 units) during the month.
However, three-wheeler sales declined by around 58 per cent YoY to 23,626 units during the month as compared with 55,778 units in November last year.
“We have witnessed an increase in wholesale numbers in the month of November, primarily on account of the festive season. The retail sales of two-wheelers lags behind the wholesale sales numbers but will even out over a period as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage with their dealers,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said.
While the festive season brought back some fervour in specific segments, the overall economic scenario would determine the industry’s performance, going forward, he added.
