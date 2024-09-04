Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed IndiGo to carry out a satellite-based navigation approach at Kathmandu airport that will improve safety, minimise weather related diversions and reduce fuel burn.

A test flight to validate the procedure known as Required Navigation Performance Authorised Required (RNP AR) was carried out by IndiGo today. An all women inspectors team from DGCA and Aviation Authority of Nepal flew on board for oversight.

RNP AR approaches are designed for airports with difficult surrounding terrain. Landing in Kathmandu is particularly challenging during adverse weather conditions and the procedure helps pilots touchdown with precision. IndiGo’s Senior Vice President (flight operations) Capt Ashim Mitra said the implementation reflects IndiGo’s commitment in delivering safe and exceptional service.

A new RNP AR procedure was designed by NAVBLUE, a flight operations services company of Airbus in 2021

IndiGo is the first airline in India to implement them for landing at Kathmandu airport.

“The approval underlines DGCA’s commitment to advancing aviation safety standards and operational excellence at one of the world’s most demanding and critical airports,” the civil aviation regulator said in a statement.

Nepal has seen nine accidents involving multi-engine aircraft with less than 19 seats between 2013-2022. Over 90 per cent of fatalities occurred in accidents classified as controlled flight into terrain (CFIT). This refers to accidents in which there is a collision of aircraft with terrain, water or obstacle without indication of a loss of control.

