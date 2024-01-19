Noida airport is focused to operationalise by year end, chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said here on Friday after signing a strategic partnership with Akasa Air.

Akasa Air is the second airline to partner with Noida airport after IndiGo.

“Runway asphalting and paving activity is underway. Baggage system is being installed. The next few months will see construction activity accelerate. We are also working with partners to develop retail and food and beverage experience at the airport,” Schnellman said.

The first phase of the Noida airport will cost ₹5,700 crore and will handle 12 million passengers annually.

“We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in the Delhi NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh,” Schnellmann said.

Last November, the airport had signed a partnership with IndiGo to develop network and improve customer experience. IndiGo will be the launch carrier at the airport, it was announced at the time of signing partnership.