KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Recent collisions between ship and fishing boats off the Indian coast have triggered demands for the adoption of safety norms for fishermen at sea.
Because of the abundance of fish in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal compared with other parts of the world, around 40,000 fishing boats operate in the region. On top of that, 500-1,000 merchant ships daily traverse the area located on the international sea route.
Charles George, president of the All India Deep Sea Fishers Association, said the norms and protocols framed by the International Maritime Organisation should be enforced strictly for ships plying on Indian waters to stop collisions at sea.
Though India is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, it has neither framed a policy nor made a law for its exclusive economic zone to protect the rights of fishermen, George claimed.
The association's demand comes in the wake of the collision of a fishing boat named ‘Mercedes’ with a cargo ship about 600 miles off the coast of Goa in early April.
This is the tenth incident of collision on the Indian coast in nine years.
However, shipping experts said changes in the size of merchant ships had made visibility of passing fishing boats difficult, particularly considering the fact that crews on modern ships consist of fewer people than before.
Technologies such as automated radar systems on ships help detect fishing boats made of steel. But the problem is that many of the boats operating in the region are constructed from wood.
The absence of an Automatic Identification System — which transmits a ship’s position to prevent collisions — on many boats has also hindered a thorough probe into the cause of the incident.
There is also concern over the deployment of unskilled migrant workers as crew manning fishing boats. Earlier, boats were helmed by fishermen who had a good knowledge of the sea as well as the craft, a shipping industry source said.
Most fishing boats do not carry something as fundamental as life jackets on board; further most crew members are not aware of how these are to be worn. “The saddest part is that providing basic training, life jackets, rescue floats and a radar reflector will cost less than ₹10,000 per boat and can easily be provided by the Government, NGOs or other organisations,” the source said.
This would be the simplest step to take to ensure that even in the event of a collision, lives will not be lost. “Once that is achieved, we can try and avoid collisions by imparting training and installation of sophisticated navigational and safety equipment on fishing vessels,” the source said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...