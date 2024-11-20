Product engineering services company Tata Technologies, known for its work in automotive as well as industrial heavy machinery segments, has now set its sights on the aerospace sector to drive future growth and diversify its revenue stream.

According to Tata Technologies, the growing demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services and fleet modernisation aligns “perfectly with its expertise.”

Recently, the company has tied up with Tata Group-promoted Air India to enable the airline to provide superior passenger experience through precision engineering and refurbishment of the aircraft interiors.

“Air India’s large fleet size and commitment to operational excellence demand continuous engineering support for modifications, repairs, and upgrades. This collaboration strengthens Tata Technologies’ position in the aviation market and opens significant growth opportunities for us as many companies look at India to set up their MRO centres,” Fernando Rodriguez, Senior VP ER&D Aerospace at Tata Technologies, told businessline.

“By leveraging our capabilities, we aim to redefine MRO and cabin engineering in the aviation industry, thus unlocking long-term revenue streams while contributing to a better air travel experience for customers,” the official said.

As per Tata Technologies, the global aviation sector is navigating challenges such as supply chain constraints and extended lead times for new aircraft. These challenges, the official said, amplify the need for efficient MRO and cabin upgrades to keep fleets operational and reduce downtime.

In its collaboration with Air India, Tata Technologies said that it will provide engineering support for repairs, refurbishment, and retrofit activities for the interiors of Air India’s existing fleet.

Specific areas of the collaboration include, amongst other things, engineering and refurbishment of first- and business-class seats.

Besides, Tata Technologies collaborated with Air India for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audit to secure the ‘CAR 21’ approval, which is being referred to by industry insiders as a game-changer move as it gives the company authority to implement design changes, modifications, and airworthiness solutions under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative.

In aerospace parlance, ‘CAR 21 DoA’ approval symbolises the ability to align engineering with global standards in airworthiness, operational sustainability, and environmental compliance.