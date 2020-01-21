Following protests, IRCTC asks its culinary team to go more local

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
Facing ire from train passengers in Kerala, who were peeved by their favourite cuisine being replaced by North Indian dishes, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to restore the local cuisine within a week. But, there is no word yet on whether prices will be revised.
In the last few days, food outlets at Railway stations in Kerala stopped serving some of the local dishes and for those limited South Indian dishes that were still on offer, the prices had been hiked, according to reports. Delicacies that vanished from the menu include puttu (steam rice cake), kadala curry (black chickpea curry), egg curry, appam, porotta, according to reports.
Reports also said that the price of South Indian dishes like idli had been hiked (to ₹15 from about ₹8 for each idli), while there was no increase in prices of North Indian dishes such as puri-aaloo.
Facing a backlash, IRCTC has now empowered Zonal heads to include food items served earlier as snack meals for refreshment rooms as well as carts that sell food in addition to the existing items, keeping in view the local tastes and preferences. The items will be notified and implemented within a week, according to official sources.
In fact, as per the Railway Board decision in late 2019 — which announced the increase in prices — 350 gm of food item termed, “snack meals” are supposed to be sold at ₹50. This means some new items can be introduced and sold at ₹50.
Railway officials also maintained that multiplicity of a-la-carte items (read variety) were withdrawn because this was the main source of complaints related to overcharging. Introduction of the new menu – with less variety – has resulted in a 45 per cent drop in complaints received in December 2019, said official sources.
The cause of irked passengers was taken up by MP Hibi Eden, who shot off a letter to Piyush Goyal and IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director MP Mal. Eden specifically mentioned how dishes from Kerala were excluded from IRCTC’s menu, which is tantamount to discrimination against Malayalis.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...