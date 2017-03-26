For Railways, AC 3-tier is the only coach on profit track

The AC 3-tier passenger segment is turning out to be a money-spinner for the Railways, which explains why the national transporter is focussing on it.

For instance, the Railways has introduced Humsafar trains, which have only AC 3-tier coaches, on routes where passenger traffic is high.

While the Railways usually does not share segment-wise profit data, figures from the Comptroller and Auditor General show that only the AC 3-tier — not even AC-1, AC 2-tier or chair car — segment is making operational profits. Within the AC segment, more people travel in the 3-tier segment than in the AC-1, AC-2 and chair car put together, according to the Railways’ data.

From April 1 to March 10 this fiscal year (FY17), 8.4 crore passengers travelled by AC 3-tier against 5.4 crore in the other AC segments. While AC-1 carried 30 lakh passengers, AC-2 and AC chair car booked 2.5 crore and 2.6 crore people, respectively.

Asked if this was the rationale for raising the share of the AC 3-tier segment, Mohd Jamshed, Member–Traffic, Railway Board, replied in the affirmative. He declined to comment on segment-wise profits or losses. Data for 2014-15 show that of the total loss of ₹32,000 crore, the sleeper class accounted for almost a third, followed by second class (26 per cent), ordinary class (23 per cent) and the suburban segment (14.41 per cent).

As for operating losses, the ordinary class runs at a 65 per cent loss, followed by EMU suburban services (64 per cent), second class (43 per cent) and sleeper class (41 per cent), respectively.

Railway officials declined to comment on any increase or rationalisation in passenger fares now that the elections in five States are over.