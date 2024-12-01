Indian carriers are relying on foreign pilots yet again to support their growth with their number tripling to 236 in the past fifteen months.

In March 2023, the number of foreign pilots employed in India was 67, including pilots hired by airlines, charter operators and helicopter companies, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) had informed Lok Sabha in its written response.

Now, foreign pilot count has swelled three times to 236, as per the Ministry’s latest response to Lok Sabha on November 28. The latest data does not include pilots employed by charter and helicopter companies.

Count by airlines

Air India Express which has 144 foreign pilots accounts for over 60 per cent of total expat recruits. Air India, IndiGo and Alliance Air employ 58, 34 and 20 expatriate pilots respectively

Air India Express inducted 35 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and Air India leased 11 Boeing 777 aircraft over the last few months resulting in higher demand for pilots. Incidentally, the two Tata-group airlines did not have a single expatriate pilot on rolls last March.

Air India Express has hired the foreign pilots to bridge the current shortfall, an official explained. “The availability of Boeing 737 pilots and training infrastructure in India is limited. So hiring foreign pilots is a bridging strategy until we train enough pilots of our own,” he said. The airline has hired around 800 pilots in the past year.

Air India and IndiGo too plan to phase out the expatriate pilots gradually as they build up their own pipeline through command upgrades and fresh hiring.

Selection process

Expatriates have to clear a medical examination and an oral English test. They also need a security clearance from Union Home Ministry before they are issued a foreign air crew temporary authorisation certificate. This approval is granted for one year and smaller airlines and helicopter operators are pushing for a two year validity to ensure better availability of pilots.

“Post selection, it takes four to five months before a foreign pilot can start flying in India,” an official explained.

While the number of foreign pilots is now higher, it is below June 2019 level when carriers had 404 foreign pilots on their rolls. Between 2014 to 2018, the number of foreign pilots employed by Indian airlines ranged between 270 to 325, the ministry had then replied to Rajya Sabha in December 2018.