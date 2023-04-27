SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its Chief Operating Officer.

Arun will report to Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in his new role. His appointment is effective June 12, 2023. Kashyap is an accomplished industry veteran with 25 years of experience and joins SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. This is his second stint at SpiceJet having previously served as Chief Program & Transformation Officer at the airline.

Read: SpiceJet completes SpiceXpress hive-off

Arun has previously worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air. Kashyap will be rejoining SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Program & Transformation Officer at SpiceJet.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit