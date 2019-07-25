Fuel supply outage disrupts flights at Amsterdam airport

Redmi K20 Pro:The cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone available
Air traffic to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport was seriously disrupted on Wednesday because of an outage at the airport's main fuel supplier that kept dozens of flights on the ground.
A fault in the systems of Aircraft Fuel Supply, a third-party company that controls the supply of fuel to aircraft, meant at least 70 planes could not be provided with the fuel they needed to depart. Schiphol said almost 180 flights had been cancelled by airlines, while the amount of incoming flights had been reduced to one third of normal capacity.
The airport on Wednesday evening said all problems with the fuel system were resolved, and flights would resume gradually. Airline Air France-KLM said it expected problems in the flight schedule to persist on Thursday, possibly leading to more cancellations then.
The only planes able to take off were those that still had enough fuel in their tanks upon arrival in Amsterdam, a Schiphol spokeswoman said. “Aircraft Fuel Supply are working hard to find a solution, but as yet it is unclear how long this will take”, she added.
Wednesday was one of the busier days in the summer holiday period at Schiphol, Europe's third largest airport in number of passengers per year.
