Fuel usage in June grows 12%

Domestic diesel use in June grew by 12 per cent to 6.2 million tonnes over the previous month, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell data.

But the sharpest decline in diesel and petrol consumption during the second wave of Covid had occurred during May. June diesel demand is lower than that of April.

Buoyed by regulated supply by oil producing nations, high excise duties, retail fuel prices have been on a record-scaling rally since the beginning of the year. Since May alone, for instance, diesel prices have risen by ₹10.16 in Delhi to ₹100.56 per litre. Petrol prices too have risen similarly. Petrol consumption rose by 12 per cent to 2.4 mt, while LPG consumption rose by 4 per cent to nearly 2.3 mt. Demand for both fuels has returned to its pre-second wave levels.

The consumption of aviation turbine fuel continued to fall during June, registering a decline of 4 per cent to 2.58 lakh tonnes.