G Y V Victor takes over as MD and CEO of Dredging Corporation

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Dr G Y V Victor has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.
This is the first top management appointment at India’s biggest dredging contractor after the company was acquired by four Centre-owned major port trusts in a strategic divestment deal.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradip Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust acquired the Central government’s 73.47 per cent stake in DCI for ₹1,056 crore in March 2019.
Victor is the first DCI Cadet from All India Dredging Cadre notified in the Government Gazette to rise to the top position in the Visakhapatnam-based company.
Victor joined as a dredging cadet in DCI in 1991 and also worked in top international and national dredging companies over the last three decades prior to his selection as MD and CEO.
Victor who holds a Doctorate Degree, is a Chartered Engineer (UK), Chartered Physicist (UK), Certified Dredge Master and Mariner, qualified in Finance Management, Port Development and Management, Containerization and Logistics Management, qualified lawyer, Fellow in Arbitration, Licensed Arbitrator, Mediator and a qualified Admiralty and Contracts Lawyer.
Victor takes charge at a time when DCI is looking to expand dredging capacity by acquiring a new dredger to be built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd through technology and design support from IHC Holland B V and by increasing the capacity of its existing dredgers through technology upgradation.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...