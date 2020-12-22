Gadkari calls for sustainable strategies to design regional landscapes, infra

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Small & Medium Enterprises, has underlined the need for adopting conscious, meaningful and sustainable strategies to design regional landscapes and infrastructure to open and maintain newer avenues of economic activities.

Kerala, he said, can easily tap its natural advantages, given the benefits of its long coastal belt that provide significant opportunities by increased and effective connectivity throughout the country.

The Minister was speaking at the ninth edition of TiEcon Kerala 2020, which was organised by TiE Kerala.

He said that “₹5-trillion economy is the target - the dream of the Prime Minister. For that, there is a need to develop entrepreneurship, handloom, handicraft industries, Khadi Gramodyog industries, and MSMEs in different sectors. We have to increase exports and make import substitutes cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous. Identify the imports and start MSMEs for import substitutes so as to reduce imports,” he said.

The government is planning to expand the contribution of MSMEs to 40 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Stakeholders like TiE can foster and catalyse this process with their unique experience and expertise, he added.

Speaking on the need for upgradation of infrastructure technology in all sectors, the Minister said the government has launched National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) which will invest ₹111-lakh crore in five years for infrastructure development.

Ajit A Moopan, President, TiE Kerala, detailed the objectives of the ninth edition of the conference. The event would instil confidence and provide guidance to practicing entrepreneurs, start-ups, prospective entrepreneurs and professionals to accelerate growth in their respective fields. The meet would also connect them with investors, mentors and prospective business partners.

TiEcon Kerala 2020 featured more than 40 speakers from across the globe and more than 50 prominent investors and fund houses.