Gadkari inaugurates a clutch of NH projects, lays foundation stones for more in AP

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1,411 km worth ₹15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
Gadkari said Andhra Pradesh added 2,667 km of national highways in the last six years accounting for 64 per cent growth from May 2014 adding a road stretch of 4,193 km. It now has 6,860 km NH roads in the State.
During the meeting, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the Union Minister and suggested that the Centre to take up eight road projects on priority in the State. During the meeting, the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers in Vijayawada were opened for traffic from Friday.
Gadkari said works costing ₹34,100 crore are under DPR Stage and targeted to complete by 2024, while works costing ₹25,440 crore are under implementation. About 50-60 per cent progress has been achieved in projects costing ₹18,100 crore.
He informed that 5,000-km of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State. In addition, 400-km of Port Connectivity Roads will also be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The Minister said, Many flagship corridors such as Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway, Chennai – Bengaluru Expressway, Anantapur – Amaravati Expressway are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana.
Gadkari informed that the 335-km Anantpur-Amaravati Expressway with 16 packages is being developed with an investment of ₹20,000 crore. It connects Amaravati, new capital city of Andhra Pradesh with Anantapuramu of Rayalaseema Region and it provides a major connectivity between NH-44 & NH-16 which are lifeline in the State.
The Minister said, the Bangalore–Chennai Expressway with a length of 262 Km is also one of the Expressways being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The Minister informed that projects with total length of 637 km costing ₹8,306 crore are likely to be completed during 2020-21. These include 8 projects with road length of 150 km at a cost of ₹3,850 crore by NHAI, and 19 projects with road length of 487 km at a cost of ₹4,456 crore by MoRTH.
Further, he said projects with total length of 535 km costing ₹11,712 crore are to be awarded during the current FY. These include 4 projects with road length of 217 km at a cost of ₹9,071 crore by NHAI, and 9 projects with road length of 318 km at a cost of ₹2,641 crore by MoRTH. Another 2371 km projects costing ₹34,133 crore are in the DPR stage.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...