Gadkari inaugurates a clutch of NH projects, lays foundation stones for more in AP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1,411 km worth ₹15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari said Andhra Pradesh added 2,667 km of national highways in the last six years accounting for 64 per cent growth from May 2014 adding a road stretch of 4,193 km. It now has 6,860 km NH roads in the State.

During the meeting, State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the Union Minister and suggested that the Centre to take up eight road projects on priority in the State. During the meeting, the Kanaka Durga and Benz Circle flyovers in Vijayawada were opened for traffic from Friday.

Gadkari said works costing ₹34,100 crore are under DPR Stage and targeted to complete by 2024, while works costing ₹25,440 crore are under implementation. About 50-60 per cent progress has been achieved in projects costing ₹18,100 crore.

He informed that 5,000-km of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State. In addition, 400-km of Port Connectivity Roads will also be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The Minister said, Many flagship corridors such as Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway, Chennai – Bengaluru Expressway, Anantapur – Amaravati Expressway are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Gadkari informed that the 335-km Anantpur-Amaravati Expressway with 16 packages is being developed with an investment of ₹20,000 crore. It connects Amaravati, new capital city of Andhra Pradesh with Anantapuramu of Rayalaseema Region and it provides a major connectivity between NH-44 & NH-16 which are lifeline in the State.

The Minister said, the Bangalore–Chennai Expressway with a length of 262 Km is also one of the Expressways being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

New projects

The Minister informed that projects with total length of 637 km costing ₹8,306 crore are likely to be completed during 2020-21. These include 8 projects with road length of 150 km at a cost of ₹3,850 crore by NHAI, and 19 projects with road length of 487 km at a cost of ₹4,456 crore by MoRTH.

Further, he said projects with total length of 535 km costing ₹11,712 crore are to be awarded during the current FY. These include 4 projects with road length of 217 km at a cost of ₹9,071 crore by NHAI, and 9 projects with road length of 318 km at a cost of ₹2,641 crore by MoRTH. Another 2371 km projects costing ₹34,133 crore are in the DPR stage.