Gangavaram Port’s new high in cargo handling in 24 hours

Gangavaram Port has recorded new highs in cargo handling in a day across a range of commodities.

GJ Rao, Executive Director, Gangavaram Port Limited in a statement said, “We are delighted at our achievements in handling record cargo discharge of various commodities. Yet again this reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency.”

The deep water port has discharged 26,885 MT of fertiliser by using the Mobile Harbour Cranes, surpassing earlier record of 16,690 MT in 24 hours.

It recorded similar highs while handling the vessel MV Kmax Emperor carrying 64,575 MT of Urea.

On September 3, the Port loaded 46,700 MT iron ore pellets by using the ship loader at their Berth-4 in 24 hours, surpassing earlier record of 41,314 MT in 24 hour. Gangavaram Port reached another milestone by coal transfer of 6.08 lakh MT of coal through conveyors to the RINL plant in August, surpassing the previous record of 5.67 lakh MT.