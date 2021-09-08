Gangavaram Port’s new high in cargo handling in 24 hours

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Gangavaram Port has recorded new highs in cargo handling in a day across a range of commodities.
GJ Rao, Executive Director, Gangavaram Port Limited in a statement said, “We are delighted at our achievements in handling record cargo discharge of various commodities. Yet again this reaffirms our superior port infrastructure and operational efficiency.”
The deep water port has discharged 26,885 MT of fertiliser by using the Mobile Harbour Cranes, surpassing earlier record of 16,690 MT in 24 hours.
It recorded similar highs while handling the vessel MV Kmax Emperor carrying 64,575 MT of Urea.
On September 3, the Port loaded 46,700 MT iron ore pellets by using the ship loader at their Berth-4 in 24 hours, surpassing earlier record of 41,314 MT in 24 hour. Gangavaram Port reached another milestone by coal transfer of 6.08 lakh MT of coal through conveyors to the RINL plant in August, surpassing the previous record of 5.67 lakh MT.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...