Garuda Aerospace in talks to close $15 million in Series A funding

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Garuda Aerospace, a Chennai-based firm that designs, builds and customises unmanned aerial vehicles or drones for various applications, is in talks to raise $15 million in Series A funding from global investors in exchange for 20 per cent equity. The firm expects to close Series A in two weeks.
Garuda has recently been enlisted by the Tamil Nadu Government to spray disinfectants on public spaces, including hospitals, five- star hotels, markets, government offices and roads across the State for 30 days with its fleet of 300 drones and 500 pilots, in order to stop the community spread of coronavirus.
Since then, the company has received more such orders from various States including Chhattisgarh where work has already begun in its capital city Raipur, and Uttar Pradesh, where work is expected to begin in Varanasi, next week. The Maharashtra and Odisha governments have also contacted the company for the same.
“We have received ₹5 crore worth of coronavirus-related work orders from various State Governments like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to spray disinfectants across 750 sq km, 175 sq km and 85 sq km respectively. We have covered 7,500 acres in the last 7 days alone, offering our services at 60 per cent less than our regular rates, at ₹700 per acre,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and president, Garuda Aerospace, told BusinessLine.
“Our work has attracted the attention of global investors who reached out to us to execute similar work in Spain and the UK with 1,000 drones. I told them, if I have the necessary funds, I will be ready to execute in three weeks. Funding should close in the next two weeks,” he said. The company has raised ₹3.5 crore in seed funding from F&F.
Garuda’s current fleet of 300 drones, which are agricultural drones used to spray fertilisers and pesticides, have been christened CK100 (CoronaKiller100) drones, as they are now being deployed for coronavirus-related work. The drones, attached with payloads, can carry up to 10-15 litres of disinfectants provided by the State Health Departments. The drones along with the pilots will work 12-hour shifts for the next 30 days to keep public places sanitised, roughly covering 6,000 km linear every day. Each drone has the capacity to spray 40 litres of disinfectant daily.
“There are 100 smart cities across India and in order to be smart they need automation. Drones are the new age automation and with three cities under our belt (Raipur, Chennai, Varanasi) already, Garuda will seek to disinfect more of these 100 cities thereby combining two of Prime Minister Modi’s initiatives — Smart Cities + Swachh Bharat = Smart Swachh Bharat using drones,” said Jayaprakash.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...