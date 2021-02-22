Gateway Distriparks open to bid for Concor

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL), a private container train operator is open to bid for a stake in Container Corporation of India’s (Concor) strategic divestment.
However, GDL which has been shortlisted for running private passenger trains, will not bid for the private passenger train project of Railways. This was told to BusinessLine by Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GDL, who started as a newsprint importer.
GDL, with three container handling depots along the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, will get “maximum advantage” as more sections of the dedicated freight corridor get operationalised, said Dass Gupta. His company has already run multiple double stack trains on the and some have achieved high speeds of 95 kmph.
Dass Gupta said they will connect Pipavav and Mundra ports with the industrial belt of Gurugram-Manesar using double stack container trains in much shorter time than roads given the higher speeds. Having a terminal at Garhi Harsaru (near Gurugram) that can handle double stack container trains puts GDL in a more advantageous position as compared to its competitors, believes Gupta. Concor, for instance, can get double stack trains till its Khatuwas (in Rajasthan), but further North (to Delhi), it has to move single stack trains. Concor’s Tughlakabad depot in Delhi cannot handle double stack trains.
GDL expects to ride high with freight corridor operations for many reasons — capacity to carry heavier cargo faster than on road, which will lower the per unit cost. Moreover, Dass Gupta expects to reap the benefits of fluctuating diesel prices – which impact the road sector freight rate much more than the trains. “We do not change rate as fast as road sector,” said Dass Gupta.
On GDL’s interest to bid for Concor, Dass Gupta said, “GDL had entered into a partnership with a fund and submitted expression of interest for Concor’s disinvestment plans (Government had announced similar plans a few years back as well). We will largely be an operational company, with some investment to show our interest. But, the investment will largely be from the fund…Once the next round starts, we will go back to the fund,” said Dass Gupta.
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this budget that the strategic divestment of Concor (a listed company) will be completed this year.
Meanwhile, GDL, which has a set of inland container depots along the network, has achieved the highest volumes ever in December. January and February are also on track in volume terms, and the company expects to achieve either the same or better level of revenue as last year.
The proposed merger of Gateway Rail, in which GDL holds over 99 per cent stake, with itself, will allow the merged company to provide volume discounts to its customers. “The SEBI approval for the merger is expected anytime.
The company, which was one of the earliest entrants to run private container train operator in 2006 when Indian Railways opened the sector, has been shortlisted to bid for private passenger trains. However, the CMD said they are not looking to financially bid to run a passenger train now. He found the business is risky as the private passenger train operators may end up competing with Rajdhani Express trains, though the private operators are expected to invest in high technology trains. The risk is accentuated as it is unclear when Railways will upgrade its tracks to handle high speed passenger trains.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...