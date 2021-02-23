Gati-KWE to open surface transhipment centre in Delhi

Gati-KWE, a unit of Allcargo Logistics Ltd, will open its largest Surface Transhipment Centre (STC) spread over 1.5 lakh sq ft in Delhi in June.

The facility will be built on space taken from Allcargo Logistics’ 1.8 million sq ft logistics park at Farukh Nagar. Located on Western Peripheral Expressway in Delhi, the tech-enabled STC will offer superior transit time, accuracy in cargo delivery and high locational advantage of access to all major national highways.

The STC will help Gati-KWE consolidate its logistics operations on the outskirts to decongest the city. It will have the capacity to process cargo for short-haul deliveries in North India and long-haul movements.

Gati-KWE is also working towards building competence for enabling short-haul movement from the Farukh Nagar STC to Delhi/NCR and entire North India so that its customers from south or north-east will be able to transport goods to North India quickly.

The facility has been designed to process cargo loads of almost 100 trucks a day.

Gati-KWE has plans to open four more STCs, a company statement said.