Gati, an Allcargo Group company, has set up state-of-the-art and tech-enabled surface transhipment centres (STC) in Nagpur and Guwahati.

“The launch of Nagpur and Guwahati STCs is in line with Gati’s plan to set up 12 modern, automated and environmentally-friendly STC. The company has plans to launch more STCs in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to further strengthen its supplychain and warehousing competencies and networks,’‘ the company said in a release.

Strategically located at Nagpur-Amravati Road, the Nagpur STC is spread over 50,000 sq. ft. and can manage short-haul deliveries in west India and long-haul across the country. Equipped with advanced technologies, the STC offers its customers optimised supplychains, reduced dwell times and on-time deliveries.

The facility has adequate docks to turnaround over 100 trucks a day and has throughput capacity of over 1,800 tonne per day.

The Guwahati STC which is strategically located at Gauripur industrial corridor is around 40,000 sq. ft. The STC is connected to the other parts of the country through National Highway. The arterial road offers congestion-free access to the STC.

Equipped with modern infrastructure, enhanced warehousing capacity and 400 tonne of throughput capacity per day, the Guwahati STC builds superior cargo delivery efficiency for its clients across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, the released added.

