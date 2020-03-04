Global air cargo demand slips 3.3 per cent in January

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Global air cargo demand has seen a dip of 3.3 per cent in January 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data. IATA’s chief has cautioned, “Tough times are ahead,” as the Coronavirus outbreak has “severely disrupted global supply chains.”
According to Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, January is the tenth consecutive month of y-o-y declines in cargo volumes, though coronavirus hasn’t impacted January’s performance, it is likely to impact the air cargo in the near future.
China’s has strong trade relations with several countries for both import and export. China has locked down several cities because of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Juniac, “The air cargo industry started the year on a weak footing. There was optimism that an easing of US-China trade tensions would give the sector a boost in 2020. But that has been overtaken by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has severely disrupted global supply chains.
Although, according to him, it did not have a major impact on January’s cargo performance. IATA said Lunar New Year in 2020 was earlier than in 2019. This skewed 2020 numbers towards weakness as many Chinese manufacturers would be closed for the holiday period.
February performance will give a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting global air cargo. “Tough times are ahead,” said the IATA Director General, “The course of future events is unclear, but this is a sector that has proven its resilience time and again,” he added.
Cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne kilometers (ACTKs), rose by 0.9 per cent year-on-year in January 2020. “Capacity growth has now outstripped demand growth for 21 consecutive months,” said IATA in a press statement on Wednesday.
According to IATA, The Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand for air cargo contract by 5.9 per cent in January 2020, compared to the year-earlier period. “This was the sharpest drop in freight demand of any region for the month. Capacity growth was flat. Seasonally-adjusted cargo demand rose slightly however, following the thawing of US-China trade relations. The impact from COVID-19 is expected to affect February’s performance,” said IATA’s report.
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...