Global airline sector facing worst performance post financial crisis

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
Nearly 75 years after International Air Transport Association (IATA) — a trade body representing international airlines — was formed, the airline industry is facing its worst performance post the global financial crisis during the late 2000s, largely because of the trade war between the US and China.
But there is a silver lining. Year 2020 may not be that bad, as industry profitability is expected to stabilise, though its growth at 4.1 per cent will be much less than the 4.2 per cent growth rate recorded this year.
According to IATA forecast, the global airline industry will make a net profit of $29.3 billion in 2020, up over $25.9 billion expected in 2019 (revised downward from a $28-billion forecast in June).
Condemning the ongoing trade wars, Alexandre de Juniac, Director-General and CEO, IATA, told journalists gathered in Geneva for the Annual Media Day organised by the airline trade body, there are some forces in this world today that are working against the freedom to fly. “IATA has and will continue to take a strong stance that we are better off with borders that are open to people and to trade. Trade war produce no winners,” he said.
During his presentation on the performance of the global airline industry, Brian Pearce, the chief economist of IATA, said slightly stronger economic growth in 2020, together with stable fuel prices, is expected to keep air travel (revenue passenger kilometres or RPK) growth close to this year’s at 4.1 per cent. “2018 was the last of nine years at or about 5 per cent. We have now entered a period of below-trend growth for air travel.” He said the overall picture is one of slowdown in air travel and cargo. “It is perhaps the worst performance since the global financial crisis and was largely driven by the trade war between the US and China.” He pointed out that the airlines have seen profit margins narrow over the years.
Stating that the industry found 2019 to be much tougher, air travel in emerging markets, including India, was stronger — it should have grown 7-8 per cent so far in 2019. “The weakest market of the top-10 was across the Pacific, reflecting the impact of the US-China trade war on travel.”
He said most of the airline market is driven by 20-odd international airlines, including IndiGo, while the long tail of airlines haven’t seen much improvement during the last 10 years. Debt earnings ratio of these 20-odd airlines are at investment-grade levels, giving resilience to those airlines in case they are hit by any major issue.
Pearce added that the overall slowdown in air travel (revenue passenger kilometer) since early 2018 reflects the damaging impact of the trade war on economic growth and business confidence.
The writer is in Geneva at the invitation of IATA
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...