Air cargo revenues set to recover in 2023

In 2023, air cargo revenue looks like it is set to moderate to around $150 billion, reflecting both softer volumes and yields. It’s share of total revenue will therefore ease further, to around 20 per cent. Air cargo played a critical role during the pandemic, ensuring that vital vaccines could be made available globally and that businesses and economic activity continued to function despite the extraordinary circumstances, says IATA.

65 years since Boeing’s milestone flight

This month Boeing celebrates the 65th anniversary of the 707’s first flight. It was a rainy day in December 1957 when she took flight from Renton Airport, marking the start of the jet age. Her legacy lives on. A derivative of the 707, E-3 Sentry AWACS is still in service today.

Reality check on port productivity

The International Association of Ports and Harbors’ Q3 tracker report reveals that larger ship and higher call sizes do not go hand-in-hand with higher terminal productivity in all regions. Survey data also confirms shortage of trucks and truck drivers in some regions, bulk cargo growth, overall improved hinterland connectivity and some increases in inland warehouse utilisation.