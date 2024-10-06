India’s ports are looking to push ahead on green hydrogen projects with at least two international players, Sembcorp and Statkraft, among others expressing interest.

This apart, at least four proposals at the Deendayal port (formerly Kandla port) – for L&T, Reliance, AM Green and Welspun – have been finalised whereas at Tuticorin a pilot project is underway, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told businessline.

First phase of green hydrogen production is expected to commence FY26 onwards.

“The EoI for the development of hydrogen hubs in India attracted significant interest from international players, including renowned names such as Statkraft and Sembcorp; as well as other companies with and without presence in India. Additionally, many Indian companies that have expressed interest are notable for their international reach, with facilities and operations outside India,” the Minister said.

Incidentally, India had recently participated in an international conference in Singapore where it had also sought green hydrogen – making collaboration.

“There has indeed been interest from global bidders to set up green ammonia or hydrogen plants at Indian ports,” Sonowal said.

Green Hydrogen projects in India

Deendayal port received 13 bids for setting up green hydrogen, of which four have been finalised. Nearly 3400 acres of land have been allotted for development of green hydrogen projects.

“Discussions regarding their tentative production plans and the necessity for common infrastructure are ongoing among the port authorities and developers. The first phase of operations is projected to commence in FY 2026,” he said.

According to Sonowal, overall investment “is being finalised”.

The investments in Kandla Port will “primarily be channeled through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model”. In addition to port authorities and private players, various other stakeholders will be involved in the development of facilities.

For example, the development of desalination projects will predominantly rely on private investments, while the establishment of Power Sub Stations will be in collaboration with the Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL). The port will take responsibility for developing common infrastructure such as roads, pipelines, jetties, and loading arms.

“We are currently assessing various PPP modalities to determine the investment model for developing common infrastructure and facilitating green hydrogen project,” he said.

Other ports

At Tuticorin port, where another hydrogen hub is being planned, a pilot project for (green hydrogen) re fueling and bunkering is under-process, with ₹35 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The project is scheduled for completion by December 2025. The port authority (VO Chidambaranar Port Authority) port has allocated a 501-acre plot for the green hydrogen project.

Paradip has also been identified as a potential hub for green hydrogen projects. However, currently, there is no available land for development, Sonowal said.

“The port authority is collaborating with the state government to secure land for these initiatives. The necessary trunk infrastructure such as dedicated berth for Green Hydrogen/Ammonia, loading arms and storage is likely to be developed by the Port Authority to facilitate the establishment of green hydrogen facilities,” he said.

