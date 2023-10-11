As part of Global Maritime India Summit 2023 (GMIS 2023), the Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) will sign 13 MoUs with a total economic value of around ₹74,000 crore to boost investment in the port’s hinterland, said a release from the ChPA.

On Wednesday, the ChPA signed MoUs with seven companies with a total value of around ₹9,000 crore. The companies were Defence Research Development Organisation; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd; Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd; POSCO India Chennai Steel; Coromandel International Ltd; Elite Shipping Agencies India and IPRCL, the release said.

As a part of the third edition of GMIS 2023 to be in Mumbai from October 17 to 19, the ChPA will sign MoUs with CPCL; Hyundai Motors India Ltd; KTV Health Food Pvt Ltd; MSC Agencies India Pvt Ltd; Saint Gobain Pvt Ltd and L&T. The total value of these six MoUs will be around ₹65,000 crore, the release said.

On October 17, a special session on Tamil Nadu will be jointly organised by the State government and the Chennai Port Authority, the release said.