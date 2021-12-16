Global shipping industry launches quarantine facilities to combat pandemic-induced crew crisis

As the pandemic continue to disrupt crew change on ships globally, shipowners, seafarers’ unions and maritime employer groups are establishing their own approved international network of quarantine facilities to ensure seafarers can safely join ships, despite unpredictable changes to government border policies.

The move comes as the Omicron variant spurs governments to close their borders to seafarers needing to leave and join ships.

New quarantine programme

The Crew Enhanced Quarantine International Programme (CrewEQUIP) is a partnership between the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF). Collectively, the organisations represent more than 80 per cent of the global merchant fleet and nearly one million international seafarers through almost 200 affiliated unions.

CrewEQUIP will create a list of trusted hotels available for crew quarantines that are independently reviewed. The programme is designed to overcome frequent changes in government border policies affecting international crew by having the highest standards and industry-best protocols in place, ensuring the scheme will continue to safely get crew to vessels even if governments increase their quarantine requirements.

Crew change crisis

The groups said the programme is urgently needed to avoid the shipping industry returning to the worst extremes of the crew change crisis, which saw 400,000 seafarers trapped working aboard vessels beyond their initial contracts in late 2020, with an equivalent number unable to join vessels and earn income.

“Seafarers have been, and continue to be, severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Captain Belal Ahmed, Chairman of the International Maritime Employers Council (IMEC).

“Whilst the world has repeatedly gone into lockdown, seafarers have worked tirelessly to keep international trade continuously moving and ultimately to ensure that the world’s population are kept nourished and warm. Yet, despite the important work seafarers undertake, many governments have made the movement of these key workers on and off ships far from easy,” Ahmed said.

“This new quarantine facility programme will give industry more confidence to support the movement of more seafarers regularly around the world safe in the knowledge that there is a considerably less risk of Covid-19 being introduced to a vessel if a seafarer has joined via a CrewEQUIP-approved facility, where the highest standards will prevail,” he added.

While a global, permanent system with digital vaccine and testing recognition is still urgently needed, the groups said CrewEQUIP would be important to have in place in the meantime to support greater levels of crew change.

Under the CrewEQUIP scheme, shipping companies and their representatives such as crewing agents and vessel managers are able to sponsor pre-embarkation quarantine facilities for seafarers to be considered for recognition. Facilities must meet CrewEQUIP’s stringent standards for hygiene, testing integrity and data security.

A facility must also pass inspections by Lloyd’s Register, the programme’s external auditor, to become and remain recognised CrewEQUIP providers.

Chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section, David Heindel, said that a successful crew change needs everything to line up across the port states, transit countries and the right facilities available in place in the home country of seafarers.

“Currently, even seemingly minor alterations to a government’s border, health or quarantine policies can bring a planned crew change to a halt – often leaving a seafarer with no option but to continue working onboard beyond their initial contracts. Too many seafarers will miss Christmas and other important events in the coming weeks.” Heindel said.

From December 16, shipowners, shipping companies and their representatives will be able to access the online booking portal to nominate pre-embarkation quarantine facilities at crewequip.org.

Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping, said: “CrewEQUIP will make the quarantine process smoother for both seafarers and shipowners and ensure high standards are upheld.”