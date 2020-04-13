GMR Airports receives nod todevelop and operate of Bhogapuram Airport

GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd, announced on Monday that it has received the Letter of Award for the development and operation of a greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

In February 2019, GAL had emerged as the highest bidder for the project to be taken up on a PPP (public, private partnership) mode.

GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Airports, said, “We are partnering with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop, operate and manage the prestigious Bhogapuram International Airport. We are excited about the potential of this region.”

The project involves design, build, finance, construction, development, up-gradation, modernisation, operation and maintenance of the Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram for 40 years, extendable by additional 20 years through international competitive bidding process. However, GMR Airports will have right of first refusal (RoFR).

During 2019, the existing civil enclave at Vishakapatnam Naval Airfield had handled 2.78 million passengers and about 4,400 tons of cargo. Over the past 5 years the passenger traffic at the Vizag airport has grown at 21 per cent CAGR and the airport ranks fifth amongst the custom airports in India in terms of cargo traffic.

The proposed greenfield airport site lies on the border of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, and is approximately 45 km from Visakhapatnam hrough NH-5 and 25 km from Vizianagaram via NH-43.

The site is strategically located on the East coast, and is stands to get benefit from the vast catchment area surrounding the region. The beach corridor development is underway in proximity to the proposed International Airport in Bhogapuram which will provide impetus to retail and hospitality developments in the region.