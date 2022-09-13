GMR Aviation teams up with Aptech Aviation Academy for new course

Hyderabad GMR Aviation Academy, the training and education arm of GMR Airports Ltd entered into an alliance with Aptech Aviation Academy to offer a new programme, Professional in Airport Management & Customer Service (PAMCS).

The program would help to create job opportunities for undergraduates in various fields such as airport ground staff, airport ticketing, passenger service, airport security, cabin crew, airline customer service, cargo agent, load control officer, or cargo attendant.

The students joining this program will have to complete training modules from Aptech Aviation Academy in their respective centres. After this, they will complete the remaining program modules from GMR Aviation Academy Campus at Indira Gandhi Airport including a one-month internship.

``The courses offered by GMRAA and Aptech Aviation Academy aim at making candidates industry ready. After completing their courses and internship, candidates will become industry-ready and be the best in the industry,’‘ Ashwani Lohani, CEO of GMR Services Business, said.

Kallol Mukherjee, Head, Aptech Aviation Academy said: ``Both the Academies have come together to form a program that will ensure quality learning along with practical exposure. We are looking forward to students making the most out of this opportunity.”