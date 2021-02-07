GMR expresses interest to expand perishable cargo facility in Hyderabad

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GMR Hyderabad International Airport has sought the Telangana government’s cooperation for expansion of the perishable cargo terminal to provide impetus to the export of fruits and vegetables.
During a meet with State Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy on Saturday, Officials from GMR headed by Chief Commercial Officer of Ashish Kumar outlined plans to expand the perishable cargo terminal from 5,000 sq.ft to 25,000 sq.ft.
The GMR officials stated that the cargo facility’s expansion would also have irradiation facility required for export of mangoes by improving their shelf life.
The Minister assured GMR that he would take up the matter with the State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had recently instructed the officials to plan an agri-export processing unit near Shamshabad airport, according to a statement.
The Minister stated that they would soon convene a preparatory meeting with exporters and importers.
