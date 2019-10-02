GMR Hyderabad Airport launches breath analyser examination facility

Flight Jargon
On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and in compliance with the latest directive given by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), has inaugurated the breath-analyser examination facility at the airport medical centre.
The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, DGCA and various other stakeholders from the airport community.
The breath-analyser examination is being conducted in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, which runs the Hyderabad Airport Medical Center. The breath-analyser examination has been mandated by DGCA for the personnel engaged in aircraft maintenance, Air Traffic Control (ATC) services, aerodrome operations, ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol.
GHIAL is committed to safe workplace operations and has a zero tolerance policy towards unsafe work practices and the latest initiative by the DGCA further strengthens GHIAL’s efforts towards this.
The DGCA circular mandates at least 10 per cent of the individuals employed in their respective organisations engaged in safety sensitive functions pertaining to airside operations are randomly subjected to breath-analyser examination on a daily basis, when they report for duty at the airport. Disciplinary action will be taken by DGCA on personnel found to be in breach of regulations.
