GMR Hyderabad Airport launches cargo charter circle

GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo has launched a dedicated platform in India for facilitating the Cargo Charter Operators via Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal.

The Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle (HC3), a first of its kind initiative, will function as an ``Air Charter Hub’’ for the South and boost the regional direct connectivity and link it to the main hubs across the globe.

HC3 entails a membership programme, in which the affiliates will have several benefits viz. additional free cargo storage time; single point of contact for all aspects related to cargo handling and a 24X7 customer-centric response; priority storage allocation, end-to-end logistics support within the terminal etc.

The consignees from across Southern India will also have the advantage to benefit by a reduction in multiple handlings of their consignment, thus gaining more reliability and control over their cargo throughout the transit.

“Cargo Charters in India as a concept is still in a nascent phase. While, it contributes a small proportion of the volume handled by the Indian airports currently, but as an emerging market, Cargo Charters holds much promise,’’ SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL said in a release issued here on Sunday.

The platform will act as an industry forum led by Hyderabad Airport to give the value add and advantage to this segment of the industry and help boost trade and logistics, he added.

Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed an encouraging demand for Cargo Charters in the segments viz. Pharmaceuticals, Engineering Goods, Telecom, Defence and Aerospace Commodities. The terminal has handled over 148 thousand tonnes of cargo in FY 19.