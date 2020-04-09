Logistics

GMR Hyderabad Airport steps up to feed migrant labour during lockdown

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 09, 2020 Published on April 09, 2020

It distributes 1,000 food packets daily to migrants labours

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd in co-ordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started distribution of packets of freshly cooked food to the city’s migrant labour.

From April 6 onwards, GHIAL has started distributing 1,000 food packets per day (500 lunch packets + 500 dinner packets), which will continue till the lockdown is lifted on April 14.

GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) is facilitating the process.

The food packets have been prepared under hygienic conditions and contain 300 gms of cooked rice items in each packet. The distribution is presently being undertaken to the migrant labour residing in the Shastripuram area by GHMC, given the restrictions of movement due to the lockdown.

