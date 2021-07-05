GMR Hyderabad Airport witnesses over 4 lakh domestic passengers in June

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed over 4 lakh domestic passengers and 35,000 international travellers during the month of June.

From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number in a single day touched around 22,000 on June 27. Passenger volume flowing through the airport doubled in a month.

Hyderabad International Airport continues to provide a seamless passenger experience by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols like double masking, social distancing norms etc.

The airport has a paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic and international travellers. The innovative end to end contactless e-boarding process is safe and seamless.

With the introduction of mandatory RT-PCR report for international travel, the Hyderabad International Airport has partnered with Mapmygenome, an ICMR and NABL certified lab for Covid Testing. The lab operates 24/7 for passengers and airport personnel.

As the pandemic subsides and restrictions across various destinations in the country ease, a gradual rebound in air travel has been witnessed.

With Covid-19 imposed lockdown easing in different States, Hyderabad Airport saw an increase in the number of flights from all domestic sectors. The airport recorded a gradual rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in June. From just over a 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually doubled to within a month to touch 199 on June 27.