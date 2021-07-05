Logistics

GMR Hyderabad Airport witnesses over 4 lakh domestic passengers in June

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on July 05, 2021

Passenger flow doubles in a month

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed over 4 lakh domestic passengers and 35,000 international travellers during the month of June.

From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number in a single day touched around 22,000 on June 27. Passenger volume flowing through the airport doubled in a month.

Hyderabad International Airport continues to provide a seamless passenger experience by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols like double masking, social distancing norms etc.

The airport has a paperless e-boarding facility for all domestic and international travellers. The innovative end to end contactless e-boarding process is safe and seamless.

With the introduction of mandatory RT-PCR report for international travel, the Hyderabad International Airport has partnered with Mapmygenome, an ICMR and NABL certified lab for Covid Testing. The lab operates 24/7 for passengers and airport personnel.

As the pandemic subsides and restrictions across various destinations in the country ease, a gradual rebound in air travel has been witnessed.

With Covid-19 imposed lockdown easing in different States, Hyderabad Airport saw an increase in the number of flights from all domestic sectors. The airport recorded a gradual rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in June. From just over a 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually doubled to within a month to touch 199 on June 27.

Published on July 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Airport
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.