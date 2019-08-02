GMR Hyderabad International Airport adds new domestic freighter service

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has added yet another domestic freighter to its existing range of offerings with the latest entrant being SpiceJet freighter that landed at the airport late on August 1.

The cargo arm of SpiceJet has commenced its services connecting Hyderabad with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. With this, the airport now has six scheduled freighters.

The 737-700F type freighter aircraft used by SpiceJet will operate 6 days every week, arriving from Chennai at 9.45 pm and departing for Delhi at 10.45 pm. This service will connect Chennai – Hyderabad – Delhi – Mumbai – Bangalore sectors and has a capacity to carry approximately 20 MT of cargo.

Quick delivery of goods

The new SpiceJet freighter service will also offer an opportunity to the shippers from the region to access the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other markets via Delhi. The offering also includes postal circulation among the key metros, saving critical time and ensuring quick delivery of goods.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), said, “The availability of high-quality, daily cargo services is essential for the development of trade especially in high-value and time-sensitive products. This will also give a boost to the cargo and logistics sector in the region.”

Manjiv Singh, Chief Project Officer, SpiceJet, added “SpiceJet will continue to contribute to the trade by continuously increasing our geographic reach. The launch of our 737-700F freighter opens up another option to our customers in and around Hyderabad. We have received a positive response from the market and are confident that this move will add value to our customers’ supply chains.”

Apart from SpiceJet, the other scheduled freighter services that are operating from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) include Lufthansa, Turkish, Qatar, Cathay Pacific and Blue Dart.

Hyderabad Airport Cargo serves many multinational companies across Pharma, Perishable, Engineering, Automobile, Aerospace, leather industries and its clientele includes Dr. Reddy’s, Pfizer, Aurobindo among others.

Apart from all major cargo hubs in India, international destinations like Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha and Hong Kong are also well connected from the RGIA.