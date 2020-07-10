GMR Hyderabad International Airport car park goes fully contact-less

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
GMR Hyderabad International Airport has implemented a contact-less car parking facility, which adds to the convenience and safety of passengers already experiencing the contact-less boarding during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has scaled up its National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag Car Parking, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) by integrating it with 10 issuer banks. This facility will go live with other issuer banks in the next few weeks.
The airport stated it is India’s first airport to offer fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, in a statement, said, “As part of our commitment to providing a safe airport experience during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are happy to announce that now passengers and visitors can avail a fully contact-less car parking experience, thanks to the collaboration with NPCI and NETC, which has now made our car parking fully compatible with any NETC FASTag issuing bank in India.”
Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI, said, “We believe, this service is set to make a safe hassle-free airport travel experience for customers, thereby completely eradicating the need to deal with physical receipts. By venturing into the safe and contact-less car park mechanism, customers would be rid of producing cash at the exit and long queue.”
The NETC FASTag solution is based on a reloadable electronic RFID tag, which enables automatic deduction of applicable parking charges while one drives through the car park without stopping for any cash transaction. This system was introduced for ease of payments and reduces queuing at the entry and exit of the parking lot.
