GMR Hyderabad International Airport deploys cloud based automatic irrigation system

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has deployed a cloud based Central Irrigation Control System to control Irrigation System across the 80 acres of landscape spread along the 8.4 km stretch of the airport spine road.

A first of its kindin India, the control of irrigation system is precise, enabling the airport to save water up to 35% over the conventional mode of irrigation .

SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., said, “While the airport is striving towards becoming water neutral, the implementation of a cloud based technology for our automatic irrigation system is a strategic move to further conserve water. The new system empowers us to effectively control the usage of water, while also making it effortless to use for our workforce as it can be controlled through any internet enabled data device.”

Automatic Irrigation System

In January 2018, GHIAL had commissioned an Automatic Irrigation System along the 8.4 km stretch of the airport spine road with three sections having two Site Controllers each at every 2.8 km stretch.

During this phase, monitoring and controlling of the automatic irrigation schedule, seasonal adjustments etc. were done only through the individual Site Controllers. The upgraded system has created a Cloud based Central Irrigation Control System which controls all these Site Controllers with online irrigation commands. The Site Controllers are equipped with communication modules with inbuilt SIM cards, and communicate with the Central Irrigation Control System using a oftware in the real time, round the clock.

The Central Irrigation Control System is accessible through any internet connected device like desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile phones at any point in time from any location in the world.

Total peak (summer) irrigation water requirement for maintaining the landscaping along the spine road of the Hyderabad International Airport is 1684 KLD. With the help of cloud based Central Irrigation Control System, up to 35% of water saving can be achieved as compared to manual hose watering.

The system can track water usage and spot plumbing issues remotely. Managing the irrigation system schedule, seasonal adjustments and retrieval of metrics is now more easily accessible, which leads to the system efficiency and thereby water conservation. The system enables to view the list of stations which are currently active, elapsed time, balance time, next stations in queue etc.

The system helps to identify any leaks, breaks and flooding ensurig its timely management.