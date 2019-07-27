GMR plans to infuse ₹ 8,500 cr to double Hyderabad airport capacity

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which runs the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Telangana plans to double the capacity to handle 50 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from the existing 25 MPPA with an investment of ₹ 8,500 crore.
The greenfield airport was originally built to cater to 12 MPPA and is currently being expanded to handle 25 MPPA.
GHIAL proposes to expand the terminal and associated facilities at RGIA from the current approved 25 MPPA capacity to 50 MPPA to augment passenger processing capacity in order to meet the demand of projected traffic growth, GHIAL said in an application filed with the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) in the ministry of environment, forest and climate change seeking environmental clearance for the expansion.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport is a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd.
Expansion plans
The expansion includes building a new terminal (T2), scaling up the existing one (T1), cargo terminal expansion and associated warehouses to cater to 5.75 LTPA capacity.
Proposed expansion project would be beneficial not only to meet the ever-escalating domestic air traffic demand , but also to enhance the operational efficiency as well as passenger amenities/facilities. The proposed expansion will further attract industrial and infrastructure development in the region there by generating revenue which will boost the economy of the state, GHIAL said.
In April this year, GMR raised $300 million through a bond issue in the international market to help fund the capacity expansion to 25 MPPA. The five-year notes were priced at 5.375 percent.
