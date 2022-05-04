GMR will run Hyderabad international airport for 30 more years

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) a letter of confirmation extending by 30 years the concession agreement for operating Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The concession agreement has been extended from March 23, 2038, up to March 22, 2068, under the terms of the concession agreement dated December 20, 2004, GHIAL said in a release on Wednesday.

RGIA Hyderabad, a gateway to south and central India, was commissioned within a record 31 months and inaugurated in March 2008.

From 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), the airport’s handling capacity increased to 21 MPPA in 2019 (pre-Covid).

The airport is being expanded to handle 34 MPPA. Its cargo handling capacity is 1.5 lakh tonnes per annum.

The airport master plan has the flexibility to expand beyond 100 MPPA in phases.

RGIA is India’s first greenfield airport built under a public-private partnership model. Using technology to enhance passenger services, the airport was the first in India to introduce an e-boarding solution, the release said.

It is the only Indian airport with an end-to-end digital passenger processing system, the release added.